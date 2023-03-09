e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMIMS presents an exciting edition of college-fest Tvaran

Navi Mumbai: NMIMS presents an exciting edition of college-fest Tvaran

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, March 09, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
The Cultural Committee of NMIMS, Navi Mumbai, hosted their annual festival Tvaran 2023 from March 2 to March 4. Attendees say a range of exciting events from the fields of management, sports, finance, technology and performing arts.

This year's theme was "Memoirs of a Lost Pirate", with a captivating storyline of a cultist group, Pirates of Tvaran, who are on a journey to capture loot and discover ancestral treasure.

The pirates' quest took them from the East of Japan to Europe, facing daunting challenges such as Rocky Mountains, Samurais, Horrific Demons, Hieroglyphics to solve, and exotic creatures to dodge.

Tvaran 2023 was a celebration of cultural diversity. Over 3,000 attendees from various colleges like DY Patil University, Amity University, and many more who were a part of the exciting and diverse line-up of events, including music, dance, drama, and sports, organised by the Cultural Committee.

The festival also hosted dating events, had delicious food stalls, game stalls, small businesses, and an impressive line-up of artists and entertainers throughout the duration of the fest.

"As the committee head of Tvaran, I am excited to have a diverse range of talents and skills from across the country,” said Dr Ruchita Verma, Dean, NMIMS School of Hospitality Management.

