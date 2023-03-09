Navi Mumbai: Puppy killed by security guard in Amity University | Screengrab

Navi Mumbai: In a shocking incident from Amity University in Panvel, a puppy was killed by a security guard on the order of the assistant director of security.

As per an Instagram post by Street Dogs of Bombay, the puppy was hit with an iron rod several times on its head, until it succumbed to injuries.

As per the post, the dog was assaulted by a security guard named Ajay S. Gupta, along with the on-duty security supervisors, and on the order of Laxman Chaugule, Assistant Director (Security).

The post stated that students tried to intervene to try and save the puppy. However, their efforts were in vain.

FIR against students of Delhi college for killing dog

Earlier in November, the Delhi Police arrested four students of a South-east Delhi college for allegedly killing a pregnant dog on their campus.

The incident reportedly took place at Delhi's Don Bosco Technical institute where the students killed a pregnant dog on campus and later dragged her body away.

A video of the horrific incident which was circulated on social media showed a group of students cornering the canine inside a tin shed on the institute's campus and an accused enters the same with what looks like a baseball bat. While in a separate video the group is seen dragging the canine's body across a lawn.