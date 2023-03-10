e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: NM College's 'Insight 2023' concludes on a high note

Mumbai: NM College's 'Insight 2023' concludes on a high note

The fest also hosted internet sensations like Ranveer Allahbadia and Aayush Anand and content creators like, Ayush Shukla (founder, Finnet Media), Nidhi Nagori, Jay Kapoor and Divyanshu Damani (co-founder, Tag Mango).

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Insight 2023 | File

Mumbai: Insight, the Annual Business, Finance and Economic Meet of the celebrated Narsee Monjee College, came to an end while bridging the gap between classroom learning and its practical applicability in the real world.

Insight 2023 hosted notable personalities such as Sudha Murthy, Smriti Irani and this year the fest has ,Dr. Kiran Bedi’ (the first female IPS Officer), economists like Mrs. Rajani Sinha, Mr. Siddhartha Sanyal, and Mr. Adhish Verma, Mr. Raj Shamani (founder, House of X), and Mr. Sharan Hegde (Finfluencer).

Read Also
Mumbai: St. Xaviers College fest Malhar ends after electrifying 2 days
article-image

The fest also hosted internet sensations like Ranveer Allahbadia and Aayush Anand and content creators like, Ayush Shukla (founder, Finnet Media), Nidhi Nagori, Jay Kapoor and Divyanshu Damani (co-founder, Tag Mango).

The fest was on 15th, 16th and 17th of February 2023 with an enthralling theme - The Millennium Saga; an endeavor to revisit the past; the evolving ideologies that have paved the way for a dynamic future, marked by intricate developments and decades of techno-innovative revolutions.

Read Also
Jai Hind College hosts the first edition of The Start-Up Exposition today
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: NM College's 'Insight 2023' concludes on a high note

Mumbai: NM College's 'Insight 2023' concludes on a high note

Mumbai to get 'new age' BITS law school in Powai this year

Mumbai to get 'new age' BITS law school in Powai this year

President addresses the 6th convocation ceremony of JNU

President addresses the 6th convocation ceremony of JNU

Maharashtra Budget 2023: 10% hike in education outlay, scholarship amount for school students...

Maharashtra Budget 2023: 10% hike in education outlay, scholarship amount for school students...

APSCHE has begun application for AP ECET-2023

APSCHE has begun application for AP ECET-2023