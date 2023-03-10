Mumbai: NM College's 'Insight 2023' concludes on a high note

Insight 2023 | File

Mumbai: Insight, the Annual Business, Finance and Economic Meet of the celebrated Narsee Monjee College, came to an end while bridging the gap between classroom learning and its practical applicability in the real world.

Insight 2023 hosted notable personalities such as Sudha Murthy, Smriti Irani and this year the fest has ,Dr. Kiran Bedi’ (the first female IPS Officer), economists like Mrs. Rajani Sinha, Mr. Siddhartha Sanyal, and Mr. Adhish Verma, Mr. Raj Shamani (founder, House of X), and Mr. Sharan Hegde (Finfluencer).

The fest also hosted internet sensations like Ranveer Allahbadia and Aayush Anand and content creators like, Ayush Shukla (founder, Finnet Media), Nidhi Nagori, Jay Kapoor and Divyanshu Damani (co-founder, Tag Mango).

The fest was on 15th, 16th and 17th of February 2023 with an enthralling theme - The Millennium Saga; an endeavor to revisit the past; the evolving ideologies that have paved the way for a dynamic future, marked by intricate developments and decades of techno-innovative revolutions.

