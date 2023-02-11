Representative Image | Photo credit: Pixabay

Jai Hind College hosts the first edition of The Start-Up Exposition today

The year 2020 brought in the Covid-19 pandemic that shadowed every fruitful business in the industry. Amidst the chaos and devastation of several growing businesses resulting in job losses and hopelessness, Jai Hind College’s initiative, Incubator & Accelerator Centre, brought a ray of light into this pitch darkness.

Jai Hind College (Autonomous) led the operation of the Incubator & Accelerator Centre (Under RUSA), just a month before the pandemic hit the country with just one goal - to support young dreams, and pivot start-up ideas to become successful businesses one day.

The Incubator Centre started with online mentoring sessions for the growing start-ups and young entrepreneurs of Jai Hind College (Autonomous) and further took in startups across the country. With rigorous and regular mentoring support to start-ups, constant networking with industry experts and multiple collaborations with the government, Jai Hind College (Autonomous) has now become one of the first Arts, Science, and Commerce colleges to have its own self-sustained Incubator Centre to support 20+ growing start-ups.

The incubator has taken a noble initiative to provide 15 of these startups with a well-established platform to showcase their products and prototypes to the public and pitch their innovative ideas. They are conducting their first edition of “The Start-up Exposition” on the 11th of February, 2023, 9:30 AM onwards, which gives these young startup entrepreneurs an opportunity to not only meet and network with industry experts, mentors, and investors but also to pitch their start-up idea along with their prototypes.

The incubator has always taken active steps to remove hurdles and make the industry contacts accessible to the start-ups associated with them and The Start-Up Exposition is yet another initiative to open up the grounds of Jai Hind to guidance and feedback from multiple guests bringing in various perspectives of the industry.

With great delight, we warmly welcome investors, start-up enthusiasts and enablers of start-up ecosystem to join us in the celebration of innovation at Jai Hind College.

