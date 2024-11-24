 NMC Deadline For FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNMC Deadline For FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow; Check Details

NMC Deadline For FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow; Check Details

An Eligibility Certificate from the NMC is mandatory for candidates wishing to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Unsplash

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will close the application process for eligibility certificates tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet obtained their eligibility certificate can apply on the official NMC website at nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/studentRaise.

An Eligibility Certificate from the NMC is mandatory for candidates wishing to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), which is scheduled for January 12. The admit card for the exam will be available from January 8, and the results are expected to be announced by February 12.

Read Also
FMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here
article-image

Official statement

An official notification from the NMC warns: "It may be noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for the Eligibility Certificates, and thereafter no further chance will be available to the candidates. Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit applications after exercising due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submission."

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: One Jawan Injured After IED Planted By Naxals Explodes In Sukma
Chhattisgarh: One Jawan Injured After IED Planted By Naxals Explodes In Sukma
Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen Joins Lewis Hamilton & Michael Schumacher In F1's Elite With Four World Championships
Las Vegas GP: Max Verstappen Joins Lewis Hamilton & Michael Schumacher In F1's Elite With Four World Championships
Brain Activities Can Help Treat Anxiety And Depression: Says Scientists
Brain Activities Can Help Treat Anxiety And Depression: Says Scientists
European Union Passes Regulation To Block Goods Made With Uyghur Forced Labour
European Union Passes Regulation To Block Goods Made With Uyghur Forced Labour

Applicants can also inquire about the status of their eligibility certificate applications by contacting eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in. However, candidates are requested to provide their File Tracking Number, which is generated during the application submission, when making such inquiries.

Read Also
FMGE December Session: Application Process Deadline Tomorrow
article-image

Eligibility certificate requirement

Candidates planning to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on January 12, 2025, must have an Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC in order to be eligible to take the screening test.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NMC Deadline For FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow; Check Details

NMC Deadline For FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow; Check Details

IBPS PO Mains 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Now from ibps.in – Here's How

IBPS PO Mains 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Now from ibps.in – Here's How

JKSSB Announces Recruitment For 669 Police SI Posts, Applications Open December 3

JKSSB Announces Recruitment For 669 Police SI Posts, Applications Open December 3

RRB ALP Admit Cards For November 28 Exam To Be Released Today, Check Details

RRB ALP Admit Cards For November 28 Exam To Be Released Today, Check Details

CAT 2024 Exam Today: Essential Items To Bring & Prohibited Items To Avoid

CAT 2024 Exam Today: Essential Items To Bring & Prohibited Items To Avoid