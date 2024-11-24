NMC Deadline For FMGE Eligibility Certificate Application Tomorrow; Check Details

Representative Image | Unsplash

The National Medical Commission (NMC) will close the application process for eligibility certificates tomorrow. Candidates who have not yet obtained their eligibility certificate can apply on the official NMC website at nmc.org.in/ActivitiWebClient/open/studentRaise.

An Eligibility Certificate from the NMC is mandatory for candidates wishing to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), which is scheduled for January 12. The admit card for the exam will be available from January 8, and the results are expected to be announced by February 12.

Official statement

An official notification from the NMC warns: "It may be noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for the Eligibility Certificates, and thereafter no further chance will be available to the candidates. Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit applications after exercising due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submission."

Applicants can also inquire about the status of their eligibility certificate applications by contacting eligibility.regn@nmc.org.in or eligibility@nmc.org.in. However, candidates are requested to provide their File Tracking Number, which is generated during the application submission, when making such inquiries.

Eligibility certificate requirement

Candidates planning to appear for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on January 12, 2025, must have an Eligibility Certificate issued by the NMC in order to be eligible to take the screening test.