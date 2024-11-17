FMGE December Session: Application Process Deadline Tomorrow

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023 | Pixabay

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the online application process for the December session of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on November 18, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply can do so through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Application Details and Assistance

The application fee for FMGE is ₹6,195, which includes ₹5,250 as the fee and ₹945 as GST. For any issues related to payment or transactions, candidates can contact NBEMS via the helpline number 7996165333 or through the helpline portal available in the applicant login section. For queries about eligibility, document uploads, or image-related concerns, candidates can use the board’s communication portal.

Exam Schedule and Format

The FMGE admit cards will be released on January 8, 2025. The exam is scheduled for January 12, with results expected by February 12. The test will consist of 300 multiple-choice questions delivered in two parts of 150 questions each. Each part will be further divided into time-bound sections, such as Section A, B, and C, with 50 questions and 50 minutes allotted per section.

Candidates must complete each section within the specified time, as they will not be permitted to review or change responses once submitted. The next section will automatically start once the time for the current section expires. Notably, there will be no negative marking, and a minimum score of 150 is required to pass the exam.

This examination provides an essential qualification for foreign medical graduates to practice medicine in India. Prospective candidates are advised to complete their applications promptly and prepare thoroughly.

How to register for FMGE December 2024

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to natboard.edu.in.

2. Find the Registration Link: Look for the FMGE December 2024 registration section.

3. Create an Account/Login: Register as a new user or log in if you already have an account.

4. Fill Out the Application Form: Enter your personal and educational details accurately.

5. Upload Documents: Provide scanned copies of required documents.

6. Pay the Registration Fee: Complete the payment through available methods.

7. Review and Submit: Double-check your details and submit the application.

8. Print Confirmation: Save a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

Interested candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for further announcements.