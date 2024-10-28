FMGE December 2024: Registration Begins; Apply At natboard.edu.in

Representational Pic | Representational Pic

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to commence the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for the December 2024 session today. Eligible candidates interested in applying can do so via the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Read Also FMGE December 2024 Exam: Application For Eligibility Certificate To Close In November

Timeline for FMGE December 2024

According to the official timeline, the last date to submit the application form is November 18. The FMGE for December 2024 will be conducted on January 12, 2025, at various centers across the country, with results expected to be announced by February 12, 2025, as indicated in the official notification.

Read Also FMGE 2024: Pass Certificates To Be Issued From August 20

How to register for FMGE December 2024

Here’s a brief guide to register for the FMGE December 2024:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to natboard.edu.in.

2. Find the Registration Link: Look for the FMGE December 2024 registration section.

3. Create an Account/Login: Register as a new user or log in if you already have an account.

4. Fill Out the Application Form: Enter your personal and educational details accurately.

5. Upload Documents: Provide scanned copies of required documents.

6. Pay the Registration Fee: Complete the payment through available methods.

7. Review and Submit: Double-check your details and submit the application.

8. Print Confirmation: Save a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

Interested candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for further announcements.