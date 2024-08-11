FMGE 2024: Pass Certificates To Be Issued From August 20

Representative Image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) on July 6 for 35,819 candidates. The Board will now issue pass certificates to successful candidates, which can be collected in person at the NBEMS office in New Delhi between August 20 and September 21.

Candidates must bring original documents and a printout of their entry slip to collect their certificates.

If a candidate fails to collect their certificate within the specified timeframe, they can still do so within six months of the result declaration, i.e., by January 1, 2025. Failure to collect the certificate by this date will result in cancellation of their candidature and result.

The FMGE 2024 was conducted across 71 centers in 50 cities across 21 states, with enhanced security measures in place, including:

- Over 250 appraisers to supervise the examination

- A command center at the NBEMS headquarters to monitor the examination

- Live CCTV feed from every test center

- Ground teams to address operational and logistical issues

The FMGE is a mandatory screening test for medical graduates to practice medicine in India.