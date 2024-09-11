 FMGE December 2024 Exam: Application For Eligibility Certificate To Close In November
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFMGE December 2024 Exam: Application For Eligibility Certificate To Close In November

FMGE December 2024 Exam: Application For Eligibility Certificate To Close In November

In order to apply for FMGE 2024, candidates must possess the eligibility certificate issued by the NMC. Applicants can apply at nmc.org.in for the eligibility certificate if they plan to register for FMGE.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
FMGE December 2024 Exam: Application For Eligibility Certificate To Close In November | Representative Pic

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a statement indicating that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is scheduled to take place in December 2024. The NMC notice states that the online application for the FMGE eligibility certificate, which began on September 5, will close at six o'clock on November 4.

In order to apply for FMGE 2024, candidates must possess the eligibility certificate issued by the NMC. Applicants can apply at nmc.org.in for the eligibility certificate if they plan to register for FMGE.

Official Notice

The NMC official notice read, "It may be noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for the Eligibility Certificates and thereafter no further chance would be available to the candidates to apply for the Eligibility Certificates. Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit an application after doing due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submitting the application. An Advisory in this connection would also be issued separately shortly by Registration EMRB and would be available on the website of NMC."

Read Also
FMGE June 2024 Results Out At natboard.edu.in; 78 Candidates' Results Withheld Pending Clarification
article-image

The NMC stressed in the official statement how crucial it is to include a file tracking number with any questions regarding the eligibility certificate application. A file tracking number is generated when an application is submitted to the NMC and is used as a special identification to track the application's progress.

FPJ Shorts
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
VIDEO: 'Vinesh Phogat Can Falsely Accuse Rahul Gandhi Also Of Sexual Harassment', Jokes Brijbhushan Singh In TV Interview
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
Vinesh Phogat Accuses PT Usha Of Playing Politics At Paris Olympics, Slams IOA for Delayed Support
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x
P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO Day 2: Public Offer Receives 5.02 Times Bids; NIIs Portion Subscribed Over 10x

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here

SSC GD PST/PET Constable 2024: Admit Card OUT; Check Here

Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 861 Vacancies Before Midnight! (Direct Link Inside)

Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply For 861 Vacancies Before Midnight! (Direct Link Inside)

Canada Slashes Study Permit Approvals For Indian Students By 50% Amid New Restrictions

Canada Slashes Study Permit Approvals For Indian Students By 50% Amid New Restrictions

IIT Guwahati Student Suicide: Academic Dean Resigns Amid Ongoing Protest

IIT Guwahati Student Suicide: Academic Dean Resigns Amid Ongoing Protest

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: 1296 Vacancies; Provisional Answer Key Released For Group-C Commerce...

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: 1296 Vacancies; Provisional Answer Key Released For Group-C Commerce...