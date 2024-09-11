FMGE December 2024 Exam: Application For Eligibility Certificate To Close In November | Representative Pic

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a statement indicating that the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) is scheduled to take place in December 2024. The NMC notice states that the online application for the FMGE eligibility certificate, which began on September 5, will close at six o'clock on November 4.

In order to apply for FMGE 2024, candidates must possess the eligibility certificate issued by the NMC. Applicants can apply at nmc.org.in for the eligibility certificate if they plan to register for FMGE.

Official Notice



The NMC official notice read, "It may be noted that this is the last opportunity to apply for the Eligibility Certificates and thereafter no further chance would be available to the candidates to apply for the Eligibility Certificates. Accordingly, all candidates are requested to submit an application after doing due diligence and checking the requisite entries scrupulously before submitting the application. An Advisory in this connection would also be issued separately shortly by Registration EMRB and would be available on the website of NMC."

The NMC stressed in the official statement how crucial it is to include a file tracking number with any questions regarding the eligibility certificate application. A file tracking number is generated when an application is submitted to the NMC and is used as a special identification to track the application's progress.