FMGE June 2024 Results Out At natboard.edu.in; 78 Candidates' Results Withheld Pending Clarification

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) June 2024 session. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their FMGE scorecards on the official websites natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

To access their results, candidates need to log in using their application number and password. A minimum score of 50 per cent is required to pass the exam.

The results of 78 candidates have been withheld pending clarification from the National Medical Commission or the outcome of the Exam Ethics Committee, as per NBEMS's official notification.

A total of 35,819 students appeared for the exam on July 6, out of which only 7,233 passed the exam. A total of 2,422 students were absent on the day of the exam and results of 78 have been withheld by the NBEMS. As many as 27,297 students have failed the exam, making a pass percentage of only 20.19%.

Steps to Download FMGE June 2024 Result:

1. Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.

2. Navigate to the notification section and click on the FMGE result notification link.

3. Select the FMGE June 2024 result option.

4. A PDF file will open displaying roll numbers, application IDs, and marks obtained out of 300.

5. Find your roll number and check your marks.

6. Download and print the result for future reference.

FMGE June 2024 was conducted on July 6 in two shifts (9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm) in a computer-based mode. The exam consisted of 300 multiple-choice questions divided into two parts, with 150 minutes allotted for each part and a break in between. There is no negative marking in the exam.

Candidates must possess a primary medical qualification verified by the Indian Embassy to be eligible for enrolment as a medical practitioner in the country where the qualification was awarded.

Individual scorecards can be downloaded from https://nbe.edu.in/ starting from July 24, 2024. The schedule for the distribution of FMGE June 2024 Pass Certificates will be announced separately.