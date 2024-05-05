Mandatory Time Bound Sections Now In NEET PG, NEET MDS, FMGE Exams; Check Full List Of Exams Here

Mandatory Time Bound Sections Now In NEET PG, NEET MDS, FMGE; Check Full List Of Exams Here | IStock

The mandatory time-bound sections in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format will now be required, according to the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), Delhi.



This has been done in order to "enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process," as the notice states. According to an NBEMS notice, this was made public yesterday, Saturday, May 4.

There will be several time-bound sections on the question paper for these exams. For instance, the notice said that each of the five time-bound sections (A, B, C, D, and E) in the NEET-PG 2024 question paper will have forty questions and forty-two minutes to complete them.

Until they finish the allotted time for the previous section, candidates will not be allowed to move on to the next one. After the allotted time has passed, they won't be able to go back and edit the responses for that section. The notice stated that the total number of questions in the question paper may determine the number of time-restricted sections.

The rule will be applicable in the following computer-based exams conducted by NBEMS:



- National Eligibility Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET-PG)

- National Eligibility Entrance Test, Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS)

- National Eligibility Entrance Test, Super Speciality Courses (NEET-SS)

- Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

- Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)

- Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE)

- Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST)

- Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB-PDCET)

It said, "Whether a question is attempted or not, candidates have the option to mark it for review. This implies that candidates can review the marked questions in a section before the section's allotted time runs out .."