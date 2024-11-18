FMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

FMGE 2024 |

Today, November 18, is the last day to register for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024, according to the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The FMGE December 2024 exam is open to qualified applicants via the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE December 2024 application form is available for submission by candidates until 11:55 p.m.

Important dates:

Registration closes: November 18, 2024

Exam date: January 12, 2025

Result: February 12, 2025

Application fees:

The registration fee for FMGE 2024 is INR 5250. An application cost of INR 6195 (including GST) must be paid, though.

How to apply for FMGE 2024:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the FMGE link that appears on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your name, phone number, email address, and other information by clicking on the FMGE Registration link December 2024.

Step 4: Fill out the FMGE 2024 application form with the necessary information by logging in with the assigned credentials.

Step 5: Pay the application cost for FMGE 2024 and attach the required paperwork.

Step 6: Carefully review the information and submit the FMGE application.

Step 7: Download the application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed information.