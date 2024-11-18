 FMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

FMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

Today, November 18, is the last day to register for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024, according to the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

SimpleUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
FMGE 2024 |

Today, November 18, is the last day to register for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024, according to the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The FMGE December 2024 exam is open to qualified applicants via the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The FMGE December 2024 application form is available for submission by candidates until 11:55 p.m.

Important dates:

Registration closes: November 18, 2024

FPJ Shorts
Mojtaba Khamenei Net Worth: Iran's Next Supreme Leader And Successor To Billion-Dollar 'Financial Empire'
Mojtaba Khamenei Net Worth: Iran's Next Supreme Leader And Successor To Billion-Dollar 'Financial Empire'
FMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here
FMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here
‘If You Make Bengaluru Your Home, You Should Learn Kannada’: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Sparks Debate On Local Language Respect; Netizens React
‘If You Make Bengaluru Your Home, You Should Learn Kannada’: Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Sparks Debate On Local Language Respect; Netizens React
Aamir Khan Advocates For Mental Health: Shares Going To Joint Therapy With Daughter Ira; Know How It Impacts Parent-Child Relationship
Aamir Khan Advocates For Mental Health: Shares Going To Joint Therapy With Daughter Ira; Know How It Impacts Parent-Child Relationship

Exam date: January 12, 2025

Result: February 12, 2025

Application fees:

The registration fee for FMGE 2024 is INR 5250. An application cost of INR 6195 (including GST) must be paid, though.

Read Also
FMGE December 2024: Registration Begins; Apply At natboard.edu.in
article-image

How to apply for FMGE 2024:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the FMGE link that appears on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your name, phone number, email address, and other information by clicking on the FMGE Registration link December 2024.

Step 4: Fill out the FMGE 2024 application form with the necessary information by logging in with the assigned credentials.

Step 5: Pay the application cost for FMGE 2024 and attach the required paperwork.

Step 6: Carefully review the information and submit the FMGE application.

Step 7: Download the application for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

FMGE 2024: Last Day To Apply Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

'It’s A Scam': US Woman Shares Concerns Over Rising Number Of Indian Students In US Master's...

'It’s A Scam': US Woman Shares Concerns Over Rising Number Of Indian Students In US Master's...

Gujarat: FIR Filed Against 15 Seniors After Death Of MBBS Student Due To Ragging

Gujarat: FIR Filed Against 15 Seniors After Death Of MBBS Student Due To Ragging

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Declared At icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

ICSI CSEET November 2024 Results Declared At icsi.edu; Direct Link Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here

Assam Police Admit Card 2024 For Commando Constable PET/PST Out At slprbassam.in; Check Details Here