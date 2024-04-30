NEET UG Admit Card Expected To Be Out Soon, Follow These Steps To Download Yours | Representative pic

The admit cards for the NEET UG 2024 are expected to be released soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released any official notification regarding the same. Once released, the candidates who are eligible to appear for the said exam will be able to download their respective admit cards from the NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in and neet.ntaonline.in.

The NEET UG 2024 exams are set to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The examination will be conducted in offline mode.

Steps To Download The NEET UG 2024 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Go through the details thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

The candidates are advised to take a printout of their admit card and keep it safe. It is mandatory for every candidate to carry their admit cards along with identity proof to the exam venue. In order to appear for the exam, it is important for every candidate to have their respective admit cards. In any case, if a candidate does not have an admit card, they will not be able to appear for the NEET UG 2024 exam. The exam city slip has already been shared by the NTA. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the city slip from the NTA's official website.

Notably, more than 23 lakh students across India have registered to appear for the above-mentioned exam. The entrance exam will be conducted in a single day across India. It is also important to note that the exam will last 3 hours and 20 minutes. Reportedly, this exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA's official website regularly to get all the latest updates and detailed information related to the NEET UG 2024 exam.