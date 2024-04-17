NEET PG 2024 Application Begins, Check Here For Deadline, Revised Exam Fee And Eligibility Criteria

NEET PG 2024 Application Begins, Check More for Deadline, Revised Exam Fee and Eligibility Criteria | Representative image

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), on April 16, started the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 exam. Previously, the exam was set for July 7, 2024 but the exam is going to be now held on June 23.

The link to register for the same is now active at the official website — natboard.edu.in.

Candidates who are eligible can register between April 16 at 3 pm and May 6 at 11:55 pm.

As per latest updates, the application fee for the exam has been reduced by Rs 750 for candidates of all categories. The revised fee for General and OBC candidates is now Rs 3,500, while for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, the fee is Rs 2,500.

Eligibility criteria

An MBBS degree or provisional MBBS pass certificate issued by the university affiliated with the Medical Council of India (MCI) is required for candidates.

Those who are medical graduates need a permanent or provisional registration certificate issued either by MCI or the State Medical Council (SMC).

Aspirants need to have completed a 12-month rotary internship.

The cut-off date for completion of internship for a candidate to be eligible for NEET PG 2024 is August 15, 2024.

Here are the steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Click on NEET-PG 2024 link that is available on the Home Page

Step 3: A redirected page will open, candidates shall register themselves

Step 4: Fill in the application form with required details

Step 5: Make the required payment

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further requirements

As per the revised schedule, the results of the postgraduate entrance examination will be declared on July 15, 2024. The counselling process will start on August 5 and end on October 15, 2024.

The new academic session will begin on September 16.