'Sorry Papa, I Will Not Be Selected': Another NEET Aspirant Hangs Himself In Kota

Another NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide IRajasthan's Kota

Jaipur: Just a day after the suicide of a NEET aspirant from Haryana, one more coaching student preparing for the medical entrance exam to be held on May 5, hanged himself in the coaching hub of Kota on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Bharat Rajput (20) was attempting NEET for the third time. His two-liner suicide note read, "Sorry papa! This time also I will not be selected."

The incident took place in the Jawahar Nagar area of Kota where the student who died by suicide, Bharat, was living with his relative Rohit (17) in a PG accommodation. Both are from Dholpur district in Rajasthan. Rohit told police that at around 10 in the morning, he had gone for a haircut. He came back at around 11 and knocked on the door but got no response even after knocking many times. Then he called the landlord who opened the window and found Bharat hanging from the ceiling.

Rohit said that Bharat didn't look disturbed or gave any hints of taking the drastic step before his suicide. He added that Bharat's studies were going well and that was also getting good marks.

Police Sub Inspector Gopal Lal Bairwa's statement

Police Sub Inspector Gopal Lal Bairwa said that Bharat was attempting NEET for the third time this year. The police have recovered a suicide note from the room which indicates that Bharat took the extreme step under pressure. The police have informed the parents.

Notably, this is the 10th case of suicide in Kota this year and the second in just three days. However, the education minister of the state, Madan Dilwar believes that only coaching institutes should not be blamed for students’ suicides as their parents and friend circle also contribute to the factors leading to the suicide cases.

“There may be some percentage of pressure from the coaching institutes but most of it is from the parents and more than that from the friend circle the student keeps and sometimes even due to a failed love affair,” he said speaking to the media on Monday. Dilawar said that parents expect their children to achieve more than their potential.

“In the cases of suicide, only one person or organisation cannot be blamed. I do not believe that only coaching institutes are the culprits. There may be some percentage of pressure from coaching institutes but parents also have an equal role in it,” said Dilwar.

“The parents always expect their son to achieve higher targets, more than his/her capacity to study or learn. Whenever there is a test, they ask which rank they obtained. Even after trying their best, if the student does not feature in the top rank than the studet finally commits suicide," he added.