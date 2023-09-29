NEET PG Counselling 2023: Check Revised Schedule For Maharashtra And Other States

NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The counselling for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test -postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) for admission to MD, MDS, PG medical courses is still going on for round 3. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has reopened the registration window again due to the reduction in the cut-off. MCC last week reduced the cut-off to zero after which various candidates who appeared in the exam can apply who were eligible for counselling.

These states have revised the dates; Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar.

Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023:

The State CET Cell announced to commence the registration for Maharashtra NEET PG round 3 registration from September 18 and conclude on September 21. However, the registration process has been delayed by 5 days due to the delay in MCC NEET PG counselling 2023.

As per the revised schedule, the online registration and fee payment will have to be done by October 2. Although the CET Cell announced to conclude the counselling session September 30, way ahead of the deadline set by the NMC, the counselling for round 3 will now conclude on October 10.

MP NEET PG counselling 2023:

The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce the revised mop-up merit list today through the official website at dme.mponline.gov.in.

Fresh choice filling and choice locking facility will be made available on September 30 for all candidates who are eligible after the lowering of the cut-off.

The MP mop-up round seat allotment result which was to be announced on September 22 has been postponed to October 5. The last date to report to the allotted college is October 10.

UP NEET PG counselling 2023:

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has also revised the counselling schedule. Candidates can apply for the UP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop-up round till September 29, 11 AM through the official site at upneet.gov.in.

Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023:

Candidates eligible for Bihar NEET PG counselling 2023 after the revised cut-off in in NEET PG 2023 need to register for the counselling process by October 1.

The merit list and rank card will be published on October 4 at the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 3:

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling round 3 merit list will be announced tomorrow, September 30, 2023. Today, September 29 is the last date to apply for Rajasthan NEET PG round 3 counselling 2023.

The Rajasthan NEET PG round 3 merit list will include the list of candidates eligible for admission in the third round of counselling.

Steps to Check NEET PG Counselling 2023 Merit List:

Go to the official website of NEET counselling of respective states.

Click on the PG counselling link.

Click on the PG round 3 merit list link.

Scroll through the names in the merit list given.

Download the NEET PG round 3 merit list for further reference.