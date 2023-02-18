e-Paper Get App
NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court likely to hear exam postponement plea next week

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 12:03 PM IST
Supreme Court of India | File Photo
New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) filed a petition with the Supreme Court on February 14, 2023, for the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 which is slated to be held next month, on March 5.

The association also asked for lawyers and legal firms to approach them for the matter via twitter.

According to reports, the National Medical Commission(NMC) has also been ordered by the Telangana High Court to consider delaying the exam and to make a judgement within the next two weeks.

Earlier this month in the Lok Sabha session, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, declared that the central government would NOT be delaying the NEET PG Exam.

NBE will administer the NEET PG Exam in accordance with the announced schedule, he informed. The schedule, the minister continued, has been put in place to get the academic year back on track following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) agreed to extend the internship deadline following a sit-in protest by applicants, medical groups, and numerous NEET PG aspirants at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

