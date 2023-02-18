NEET PG 2023: Supreme Court likely to hear exam postponement plea next week

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) filed a petition with the Supreme Court on February 14, 2023, for the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 which is slated to be held next month, on March 5.

The apex court is likely to hear the plea on Monday or Tuesday said the national chairman of FAIMA, Rohan Krishnan, as per media reports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The association also asked for lawyers and legal firms to approach them for the matter via twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, the National Medical Commission(NMC) has also been ordered by the Telangana High Court to consider delaying the exam and to make a judgement within the next two weeks.

Read Also NEET PG 2023: Demand to postpone March 5 exam to be heard in Supreme Court soon

Earlier this month in the Lok Sabha session, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, declared that the central government would NOT be delaying the NEET PG Exam.

NBE will administer the NEET PG Exam in accordance with the announced schedule, he informed. The schedule, the minister continued, has been put in place to get the academic year back on track following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) agreed to extend the internship deadline following a sit-in protest by applicants, medical groups, and numerous NEET PG aspirants at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)