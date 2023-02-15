NEET PG 2023: Demand to postpone March 5 exam to be heard in Supreme Court soon

Representative Image | ANI

New Delhi: NEET PG 2023, the National Eligibility Completion Entrance Test, will take place on March 5, 2023. However, the candidates have persisted in asking for a delay. The Supreme Court of India has now been consulted over the NEET PG postponement. In the upcoming days, it is anticipated that the matter will be listed.

Students and other NEET PG applicants have petitioned the Supreme Court for an extension of the exam's date by two to three months, according to Dr. Rohan Krishnan, national chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association, FAIMA. The Telangana High Court heard arguments in favour of delaying NEET PG today, February 15, 2023.

Students have appealed the postponement of the NEET PG Exam to the Telangana High Court in addition to the Supreme Court. According to reports, the National Medical Commission, NMC, has been ordered by the Telangana High Court to consider delaying the exam and make a judgement within the next two weeks. The NEET PG Exam will also take place in two weeks on March 5.

Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health Minister, declared in the Lok Sabha on February 10, 2023, "The central government would NOT be delaying the NEET PG Exam." NBE will administer the NEET PG Exam in accordance with the announced schedule. The schedule, the minister continued, has been put in place to get the academic year back on track following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) agreed to extend the internship deadline following a sit-in protest by applicants, medical groups, and numerous NEET PG aspirants at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

The NEET PG internship deadline was been extended by MoHFW from June 30, 2023, to August 11, 2023. The NEET MDS internship deadline was also extended to June 30, 2023, along with this.

