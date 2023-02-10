Fake or real? Amid Border-Gavaskar trophy, Virat Kohli tweet on NEET PG 2023 exam postponement surfaces

Has Virat Kohli expressed support for NEET PG candidates? Find out |

New Delhi: A fake tweet by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has surfaced on Twitter amid demands by thousands of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) - PG candidates and resident doctors to postpone the examination.

Many candidates have been asking for the exam to be postponed due to delays in their internship completion.

Candidates and resident doctors' associations also protested against the exam being conducted on March 5, 2023, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Virat Kohli, who is currently part of the Indian Cricket team squad against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar trophy in Nagpur, has been involved in the controversy in a bizarre way as a fake tweet of him expressing support for NEET PG candidates has gone viral.

"Young doctors saved our nation in the worst of circumstances during covid. It's time to listen to their demands. #PostponeNEETPG2023 or I will not be playing in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy. @narendramodi," said the fake tweet by Kohli.

Here's the tweet:

On Friday, October 10, during the Budget Session in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya maintained that the March 5 NEET PG exam will be conducted as per the schedule.

