NEET PG 2023: No registrations today as NBE warns against misleading ads

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a notice stating that registrations for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 will not begin today.

The board has requested that the advertisement published in some newspapers informing that 'NEET PG 2023 applications will be accepted beginning today', January 5, 2023, should be ignored.

“Please ignore the advertisement published in some of today's newspapers stating that applications for NEET-PG 2023 have been invited from 5th January.

Notification inviting online applications for NEET-PG 2023 will be published in the coming days. Please visit NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in from time to time in this regard."

The notification for inviting online applications for NEET PG 2023 will be published on the official website of NBEMS- natboard.edu.in once the registration portal is open. On March 5, 2023, NBEMS will administer the NEET PG 2023 exam via Computer Based Test (CBT) at various test centres across the country.

NEET PG is comducted to administer admission to postgraduate MD, MS, or postgraduate Diploma programmes iin India. The NEET PG 2023 information bulletin, which will be released soon, will include information on eligibility criteria, registration fees, and other topics.

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will be conducting the NEET-PG-2023 examination on computer based platform on 5th March 2023 at various examination centers across the country.

