JEE Mains, NEET UG, CUET 2023: From admit cards to exam dates, check latest updates on top entrance exams here

Representational image | PTI

JEE(Mains) 2023:

The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency for engineering students all over India. Institutions like IITs, IIITs, and NITS are amongst some that accept JEE scores while admitting undergraduates into their colleges.

JEE(Mains) 2023 Registration: 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023

JEE(Mains) 2023 Session 1: January 24 - January 31, 2023

JEE(Mains) 2023 Session 2: April 2023, Dates yet to be announced

NEET UG 2023:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 date has been announced by the NTA. The application window for NEET UG is yet to be opened to students.

The NTA conducts NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) UG is a pre-medical entrance examination conducted all throughout the country. NEET UG is for those students who aspire to pursue an under graduation in the medical field. The NEET exam brochure has not been released.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: May 7, 2023

NEET UG 2023 Admit Card: Yet to be released

NEET UG 2023 applications: Yet to be opened

CUET 2023:

Central University Entrance Test (CUET) is conducted by the NTA at an all-India level in a computer-based mode. Initially known as CUCET, the test is conducted in over 500 cities in India and abroad once a year. The exam is conducted in a computer-based mode. The CUET 2023 exam brochure has not been released by the NTA.

CUET 2023 Session 1 Exam Date: May 21- May 31, 2023

CUET 2023 Session 2 Exam Date: June 01 - June 07, 2023

CUET 2023 Registrations: Yet to be opened

CUET 2023 Admit Card: Yet to be released