e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases dates for special stray vacancy round; details inside

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases dates for special stray vacancy round; details inside

The NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result is going to be out on January 10, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases dates for special stray vacancy round; details inside | Pixabay (Representative Image)
Follow us on

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has declared the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round. MCC is going to conduct the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round registration for the vacant seats of MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB, and MDS seats of All India Quota, Central University, Central Institute, Deemed University, and PG DNB between January 6 and January 8, 2023. The choice-filling window will remain open from January 6 to January 8, and the choice-locking window will be activated on January 8 from 5 pm to 11:59 pm.

The seat allotment process will be held by the MCC on January 9 taking into consideration the choices filled by candidates in the order of their preference. The NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result is going to be out on January 10, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report at the allotted college between January 10 and January 14, 2023.

Read Also
JEE, NEET, CUET, UGC-NET, GATE: From admit cards to exam dates, latest updates on top entrance exams...
article-image

"For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days," MCC said in an official statement.

Documents required for NEET PG Counselling 2022:

  • NEET PG 2022 admit card

  • NEET PG 2022 result

  • NEET PG 2022 rank letter

  • MBBS mark sheets

  • MBBS degree certificate

  • Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate

  • Certificate of internship

  • Valid photo ID proof

  • Permanent or provisional registration certificate made by MCI or SMC

  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

  • Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

  • Disability certificate (if applicable)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases dates for special stray vacancy round; details inside

NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases dates for special stray vacancy round; details inside

Ministry of Education to start digital university this New Year for higher education

Ministry of Education to start digital university this New Year for higher education

22-year-old Indian medical student dies in China, family reaches out to MEA for help

22-year-old Indian medical student dies in China, family reaches out to MEA for help

Congress leader Husain Dalwai appeals Centre to bring back Pre-Matric scholarship, Maulana Azad...

Congress leader Husain Dalwai appeals Centre to bring back Pre-Matric scholarship, Maulana Azad...

NIFT 2023: Registration with late fees begins; follow these steps to fill application form

NIFT 2023: Registration with late fees begins; follow these steps to fill application form