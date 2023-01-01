NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC releases dates for special stray vacancy round; details inside | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, has declared the dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round. MCC is going to conduct the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round registration for the vacant seats of MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB, and MDS seats of All India Quota, Central University, Central Institute, Deemed University, and PG DNB between January 6 and January 8, 2023. The choice-filling window will remain open from January 6 to January 8, and the choice-locking window will be activated on January 8 from 5 pm to 11:59 pm.

The seat allotment process will be held by the MCC on January 9 taking into consideration the choices filled by candidates in the order of their preference. The NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round seat allotment result is going to be out on January 10, 2023. Shortlisted candidates must report at the allotted college between January 10 and January 14, 2023.

"For ensuring faithful obedience of time schedule and also keeping in view the limited time available for conducting counselling. All participating institutes/colleges are directed to treat all Saturday and Sunday as working days," MCC said in an official statement.

Documents required for NEET PG Counselling 2022:

NEET PG 2022 admit card

NEET PG 2022 result

NEET PG 2022 rank letter

MBBS mark sheets

MBBS degree certificate

Marksheet of Class 10 or birth certificate

Certificate of internship

Valid photo ID proof

Permanent or provisional registration certificate made by MCI or SMC

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Non-creamy layer Certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)