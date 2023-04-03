NCERT textbooks eliminate Mughal Empire in revised curriculum; CBSE, UP Board to implement

NCERT history textbooks eliminate Mughal Empire | Representative image

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has removed chapters and topics related to Mughal Empire. NCERT has updated its Class 12th History curriculum by removing the chapters to be taught in Class 12 from the academic session 2023-24.

The updated curriculum for Class 12th History syllabus, titled "Themes of Indian History-Part II," has removed the chapters, 'Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries),' an official in education department said.

In addition to History, the Class 12th Civics book has also been updated. Chapters such as 'US hegemony in world politics' and 'The Cold War Era' have been removed, while 'Rise of popular movements' and 'Era of one-party dominance' chapters have been removed from the Class 12th 'Politics in Indian since Independence' textbook.

Read Also New NCERT textbooks under NCF to be available in regional languages as well

Similarly, lessons regarding the ‘Central Islamic lands’, ‘Confrontation of cultures’ and ‘The Industrial Revolution’ too have been removed from the Class 11 textbook ‘Themes In World History’, the official added.

Under the now removed topics from the history books of Class 12, students were informed about “Akbarnama” (the official chronicle of the reign of Akbar) and “Badshah Nama” (chronicle of the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan), Mughal rulers and their empire, composition of manuscripts, colour illustrations, ideal states, capitals and courts, titles, gifts and presents, royal family, royal bureaucracy, Mughal elite, information and empire, borders.

Chapters on 'Democracy and diversity', 'Popular struggles and movement', and 'Challenges to democracy' have been dropped from the Class 10 'Democratic Politics-II' textbook.

The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPBSE) has announced that the syllabus for classes 10th, 11th, and 12th following the NCERT curriculum will be revised in line with recent changes.

Secretary Divyakant Shukla has confirmed that the updated UP Board Syllabus 2023-24 will be released on the official website. In addition, books with the rationalised syllabus are now available in the market.

Recently officials had informed that new revised NCERT textbooks in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP) were likely to be introduced in schools from 2024-25 academic session. The textbooks will be developed as per the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), they added.

Read Also NCERT textbooks to be revised as per New Education Policy likely from 2024-25