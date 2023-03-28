New NCERT textbooks under NCF to be available in regional languages as well

Textbooks | IStock images

New Delhi: Education Ministry officials on Monday confirmed that new NCERT textbooks would be revised in accordance to the new National Education Policy (NEP) which is likely to be introduced in schools from 2024-25 academic session.

In the latest development, the books will also be available in regional languages and on the digital platform as well, as quoted by various sources.

AS quoted by News 18, According to the officials, the new textbooks will be competency-based and more activity-oriented.

“We have asked the NCERT, to keep the approach more competency-based, which prompts students to think and apply the concepts learned,” a top official said.

An official said that all new textbooks (at all levels) will be published in regional languages under schedule VIII, there are 22 languages under it.

"Since COVID-19 has taught us that there is an appetite for digital learning, all the new textbooks will simultaneously be made available digitally so anybody can download them," he added.

Noting that textbooks should not be "static", the official said an institutional framework will be developed to ensure that the textbooks are updated on a regular basis.

The new textbooks will be developed as per the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

The NCF for foundational stage (3-8 years) was launched by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in October last year.

The overall NCF for middle and secondary levels (up to class 12) is under development and is likely to be launched by the end of this year.