 NCERT textbooks to be revised as per New Education Policy likely from 2024-25
The textbooks will be developed as per the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
The revised textbooks will be introduced in the 2024-25 academic session. | Representative image

NEW DELHI: New NCERT textbooks revised in accordance with the new National Education Policy (NEP) are likely to be introduced in schools from 2024-25 academic session, Education Ministry officials said on Monday. The textbooks will be developed as per the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

"The new textbooks are likely to be introduced from 2024-25 academic session. It is a tall task but we are aiming for that. The textbooks will be revised as per the new NCF, work on which is already going on," a senior MoE official said.

"Since COVID-19 has taught us that there is an appetite for digital learning, all the new textbooks will simultaneously be made available digitally so anybody can download them," he added. Noting that textbooks should not be "static", the official said an institutional framework will be developed to ensure that the textbooks are updated on a regular basis.

Follow us on

