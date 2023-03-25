 Illegal press printing NCERT books busted in Bareilly
PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Illegal press printing NCERT books busted | Representative image

BAREILLY: A factory located in Bhojipura industrial area here, which was printing NCERT books with no proper approval and permission, was busted on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Raj Kumar Agarwal said that the factory was raided by a four-member NCERT team from Delhi and local police.

When asked, the factory management failed to furnish any details about the printing registration of the NCERT and also on whose orders the books were being printed, police said.

