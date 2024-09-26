Mumbai University Issues Circular Prohibiting Campus Protests Without Permission, Student Organisations Cry Foul

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: A new directive issued by the University of Mumbai (MU) bars individuals and organisations from calling meetings, protests, hunger strikes, rallies or gatherings without prior permission at any of its campuses.

About The Prohibitory Order

The prohibitory circular was issued last week by the varsity’s vigilance and disaster management cell following a decision taken by the varsity’s management council at its September 12 meeting. While the university said that the directive was aimed at avoiding any untoward incident and to ensure security, student organisations have reacted sharply, claiming that it was being done to muzzle their voices.

Read Also Supreme Court Refuses To Intervene, Mumbai University Senate Votes After 2 Years

The diktat comes in the backdrop of similar restrictions being imposed at other universities in the city. In November 2023, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay), following a controversy on two events related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, introduced sweeping restrictions on holding events, especially those deemed to be ‘political’ in nature, on campus.

TISS & Its New Honour Code

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), through its new honour code, Had also prohibited students from participating in ‘political, anti-establishment, unpatriotic discussions, demonstrations, dharna or any form of activities’, though the language was later modified to ‘activities that may disrupt the academic environment or damage the reputation of the institute’.

The MU management council decided to crack the whip on campus agitations citing concerns about growing ‘interference’ from students, teachers, non-teaching staff and political outfits creating ‘hurdles’ in the university’s work. Threatening the violators with disciplinary action, the varsity body made the security department responsible for implementing the new fiat. Additionally, the council also decided to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to address student grievances.

2-Member Committee Formed To Collate Data

A two-member committee has been formed to collate data about these complaints. The circular has met with stiff opposition from student bodies, who called it a ‘cowardly’ step.

“This is an attempt by the university and the state government to suppress the voices of the students, parents, teachers and non-teaching staff. We will wage a legal fight to have this circular withdrawn after the results of the recent senate elections are announced. Until then, we condemn this cowardly behaviour of the honourable vice chancellor,” said the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT).

In a symbolic show of defiance, the student organisation Chhatrabharti burnt a copy of the circular.

“The university has taken this step to stop the students and student organisations from fighting over educational issues. This is a deliberate strategy by an administration that lacks sympathy for the students’ problems. Chhatrabharti condemns it and vows not to seek the university’s permission for organising any event for student welfare,” said Rohit Dhale, the state president of Chhatrabharti. Varsity officials couldn’t be reached for a comment.