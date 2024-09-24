 Maharashtra State Cabinet Allocates ₹7 Crore Each To Law Universities In Mumbai, Nagpur & Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
This funding will be provided in four instalments, from 2024-25 to 2027-28. The administration will soon issue a government resolution before the funds are allocated.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 03:33 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Freepik

The state has sanctioned Rs7 crore each for government-run law universities in Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

This funding will be provided in four instalments, from 2024-25 to 2027-28. The administration will soon issue a government resolution before the funds are allocated.

According to the Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, the financial support aims to enhance the facilities and resources available to law students in Maharashtra and also ensure a better educational environment.

The amount has been increased from the previous Rs5 crore to address the growing number of students and improve maintenance and security at these institutions.

The Cabinet also sanctioned a one-time fund of Rs41 crore to assist Nagpur Law University with a loan it has taken.

