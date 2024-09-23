 Maharashtra Govt Allocates Plot To Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane For Sports Facilities At Bandra Reclamation
Maharashtra Govt Allocates Plot To Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane For Sports Facilities At Bandra Reclamation

Maharashtra Govt Allocates Plot To Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane For Sports Facilities At Bandra Reclamation

According to information provided by the government, the land was initially allotted to renowned cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 to operate an indoor cricket academy.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
The Maharashtra state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has decided to allot a plot of land to cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to establish well-equipped sports facilities. The land, measuring two thousand square meters, is located at Bandra Reclamation. The government has granted this land to Rahane on a thirty-year lease.

According to information provided by the government, the land was initially allotted to renowned cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in 1988 to operate an indoor cricket academy. However, the land has remained vacant since then, with no development undertaken by Gavaskar. As a result, the government reclaimed the land.

The current condition of the land is poor, as nearby slum dwellers are misusing the plot. Consequently, MHADA has proposed transferring the land to former captain Ajinkya Rahane for sports activities.

