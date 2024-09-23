Maharashtra: Sena UBT's Sushma Andhare Questions Shinde Govt, Oppn Seeks Probe In Badlapur Rape Accused Encounter; Watch Videos

Sushma Andhare, Prithviraj Chavan and Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar questioned the Maha govt over Badlapur rape accused's encounter | X | ANI | IANS

Sena (UBT)'s firebrand leader Sushma Andhare on Monday (September 23) questioned CM Eknath Shinde's government over Badlapur rape accused Akshay Shinde's encounter and asked if it was an attempt to "suppress" facts related to the case.

Talking to Marathi news channel ABP Majha, Andhare said it was hard to believe that an accused who had both his hands handcuffed could snatch the police weapon and fire shots at the cops, essentially questioning the Maharashtra government's version of the incident.

The UBT leader also questioned as to why was Tushar Apte, secretary of the trust running the school, still missing and asked if there was an attempt to "suppress" facts related to the rape case?

She also took to X and asked, "Akshay Shinde was not a Mahatma Mahapurush or a mere human being so there is no point in lamenting his death. But the attempt to bypass the entire process of law on the occasion of his encounter raises many serious questions, who will answer it?"

UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi Asks Serious Questions Related To Encounter

"The accused is dead and the other Co accused under POCSO who were the school board members as well as BJP office bearers are on the run. Such a textbook case of shoot and scoot tactics applied by incompetent government. Coming soon, nobody sexually assaulted the 6 year olds. A story written, sponsored and executed by the state government," posted the Rajya Sabha MP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and spokesperson Anand Dubey said, "The Home Minister and police should form an SIT to probe the matter as there are many doubts. The government and police should clarify and tell the public what happened."

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said, "He was murdered in cold blood. Nobody will believe that it was an encounter. It is a black day for Maharashtra Police as once upon a time it had a great reputation. I have demanded an inquiry from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court who was in Mumbai at the same time."

"I don't believe Maharashtra Police under the current dispensation will be able to do justice. The real perpetrators of this crime will never be found. People of Maharashtra would like to know the truth," said Chavan.

Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, also reacted to the death of the Badlapur sexual assault accused, who was shot by police during retaliatory firing and questioned the state government over the incident.