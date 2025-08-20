IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet Released; Exams Begin On December 1

IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet | Official Notification

IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has issued the draft date sheet for the December 2025 Term End Examination (TEE). As per the calendar, the examination will start from December 1, 2025, and end on January 8, 2026. The candidates can view and download the detailed schedule on ignou.ac.in.

The exams will be held in two shifts a day, one in the morning from 10 AM to 1 PM and the other in the evening from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Only those students will be allowed to take the TEE who have submitted their assignments in time and undergone the mandatory minimum period of study for their respective programmes. IGNOU has specifically announced that it will not accept requests for shifts in examination schedules in situations of clash because of courses of backlog, courses of same group (Groups 1 to 6), courses of different programmes, or, in case of MP programmes, papers of different specialisations.

Students are requested to verify their hall ticket and ID card, which are both required for admission to the examination hall. Any error in the date sheet is to be intimated to datesheet@ignou.ac.in by August 25, 2025. No applications for corrections will be entertained after the cut-off date.

For the mode of examination, it will be different depending on the program. Objective-based OMR exams will be conducted for BDP, BCA, BSW, CLIS, CBS, and other CBCS-based programs, whereas topics like BNS041 and BNS042 will still follow descriptive papers. Moreover, students who are pursuing CRD, PGDRD, and MARD programs will also be able to take their exams in Bengali in keeping with IGNOU's efforts in regional language integration.

IGNOU December 2025 TEE Date Sheet PDF Direct Link