BPSC TRE Result 2025 Declared For NIOS D.El.Ed Candidates; Get Direct Link Here

BPSC TRE Result 2025: In a major turn of events after months of legal ambiguity, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 2025 results for those candidates who underwent their 18-month D.El.Ed course from the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The results were released on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

This highly anticipated result is a significant triumph for thousands of candidates who had been delayed and left in the dark about their eligibility.

Subject-Wise TRE 2.0 Result Distribution

BPSC has announced results for three base-level and six middle-level subjects, detailing the selected candidates in subject-wise PDFs.

A total of 389 candidates have cleared the exam in various subjects:

Hindi – 100 candidates

Sanskrit – 65 candidates

English – 243 candidates

Social Science – 233 candidates

Mathematics – 249 candidates

Urdu – 171 candidates

The full list is downloadable from the BPSC website under the 'TRE 2.0 School Teacher Competitive Examination' tab.

What's Next?

The recruitment exam, conducted between December 7 and December 15, 2023, was intended to recruit about 1.22 lakh Bihar school teachers. With almost 7 lakh candidates sitting for it, the declaration of results brings much-needed relief and clarity.

The second step in the process would be the appointment and deployment of recommended candidates in schools, which would be handled by BPSC and the state education department. Updates regarding documentation and joining instructions are to be released in due course shortly.

BPSC TRE 2025 Results: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link School Teacher Competitive Examination – TRE 2.0

Step 3: The BPSC TRE 2025 Results PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the BPSC TRE 2025 Results PDF and save it for future reference.

