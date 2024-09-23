KC College (HSNC University, Mumbai) Organises National Conference On ‘Interrogating Sociology: Feminist (Re) Imagination'

L-R Dr. Leena Pujari, Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag,Prof Maitrayee, Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Prof Shweta Prasad, Prof Abha Chauhan and Dr Rajni Bala | File Photo

The Department of Sociology, K C College, HSNC University, Mumbai hosted the two-day Mid-Term National Conference of the Research Committee on Gender Studies (RC 10) of the Indian Sociological Society, New Delhi, on ‘Interrogating Sociology: Feminist (Re) Imagination’ on 20th and 21st September.

Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, was the Chief Guest while Prof. Maitrayee Chaudhuri, President, Indian Sociological Society and former Prof. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi delivered the keynote address. Prof. Abha Chauhan, Director, Centre for Kashmir Studies, Central University of Himachal Pradesh was the Guest of Honour.

The inaugural session was chaired by Prof. Shweta Prasad, Secretary Indian Sociological Society and Prof. of Sociology, Benares Hindu University, Varanasi. Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag, Principal, KC College of Arts, Commerce & Science delivered the welcome address for the inaugural session.

Chief Guest Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla set the tone and context for the conference by drawing rich insights from her own domain and spoke about the marginalisation of women scientists in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields. She cited examples of Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson who made crucial contributions to NASA but faced racial and gender discrimination.

Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai speaking at the Conference | File Photo

Underlining the importance of conversations, narratives and dialogues in research, Dr. Bagla pointed out that objectivity alone cannot encapsulate the complexities of human ambition. “When we incorporate emotions into our study of STEM we humanise data, gaining insight into the people behind the discoveries – their struggles, victories and stories,” Dr. Bagla said.

Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC Unversity, Mumbai felicitating Prof Maitrayee Chaudhuri, President, Indian Sociological Society | File Photo

President, Indian Sociological Society, Prof Maitrayee’s keynote speech titled ‘Contexts, Sociological imagination and Feminist Imaginings: Some questions’, asked whether, given the times we live in, where the space for criticality, imagination and empathy is severely limited, do we even need the ‘re’ of ‘re-imagination’?

Underscoring the importance of context for sociologists, she spoke about how contexts shape the personal and public, state, classroom and homes and our understandings of feminism. Prof. Maitrayee emphasised on the importance of revisiting lesser visible strands as well as the sociological canon to explore possibilities of conversation, collaboration and engagement.

Prof. Abha Chauhan’s talk titled ‘Into Feminist research In Sociology: Exploring Methodological Issues’ shared significant insights from her research among women in Kashmir and underscored the necessity of listening to voices from the field as opposed to being a distant and objective researcher. Prof. Gita Chadha from the Dept. of Sociology, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru delivered the Valedictory address titled ‘Interdisciplinary, intersectional, integrated sociology: A feminist note’.

Dr. Leena Pujari, Prof of Sociology, KC College & Dean, Interdisciplinary Studies, HSNC University felicitating Dr Rajni Bala, Convenor Research Committee on Gender Studies | File Photo

Dr. Leena Pujari, Prof of Sociology, KC College & Dean, Interdisciplinary Studies, HSNC University highlighted the significance of a feminist re-imagination of the sociological canon. "A feminist lens, with its focus on intersectionality, lived experiences, reflexivity, critical dialogue, care, empathy, and praxis, makes for engaging and enriching sociologies,” Dr Pujari explained.

Students listening in rapt attention | File Photo

The conference dwelt on four key themes: Feminist ways of knowing: Context dependence and embodiment; Reframing the method question in Sociology; Transforming theoretical frameworks and Altering classroom pedagogies: Collaborative classroom spaces. The conference brought together academics, young research scholars and students to critically reflect on the ‘self and the discipline’ in terms of their engagements within the classroom and beyond and to explore possibilities of a fundamental re-ordering of canonical ideas and concepts through a feminist lens.

Students listening in rapt attention | File Photo

The technical sessions on witnessed rich presentations by thirty-one paper presenters on diverse areas related to the theme. A distinguished panel of invited speakers from the University of Jammu, M S Ramaiah Institute of Applied Science, Bengaluru, University of Mumbai and Dr B. R Ambedkar University, New Delhi engaged in rich deliberations spread over two days.