From The Campus: KC College's Students’ Documentary Selected For Mumbai International Film Festival 2024!

KC College's Students’ Documentary Selected For Mumbai International Film Festival 2024! | File

‘Pukaar’, a documentary on child abuse made by the TY BAMMC 2024 batch students, has been selected for the National Documentary Competition Section of the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024. Directed by Arjoo Das, the film was screened on June 17.

When asked about the inspiration behind choosing the topic of child abuse, the crew mentioned that it is a subject often not talked about openly. They felt it was a necessary and relevant topic to address to spread awareness and shed light on the importance of the issue.

Explaining the story behind the title 'Pukaar', the team shared that the title means the cry of a child. The documentary depicts two parallels: one where the child cries out of happiness and another where the child cries out of sadness. They felt this duality made 'Pukaar' the perfect title for their film.

Film Poster | File

The crew faced significant challenges during production, with sound design being the most difficult. Setting up the equipment and executing the shots without compromising on quality was a tough task, but they managed to overcome these obstacles.

Seeing ‘Pukaar’ screened at the MIFF was a surreal experience for the team. It felt like a dream come true, which motivated them to work even harder. They have been proud to see their creation on the big screen and felt validated by the positive response from the audience.

The practical experience of making "Pukaar" greatly benefited the students' studies in filmmaking. They felt that applying what they learned in their courses to a real-life project prepared them for their future in the industry.

Regarding their course, the students appreciated its holistic approach, covering everything from psychology to press releases. However, they noted that the subjects change too quickly for in-depth learning.

Deepak Lalla, Aabha Patankar, Khushi Ojha, Khushi Mistry, Arjoo Das, Piyaa Billimoria, Ruchika Khandelwal, Simran Kandpal, Ashmit Chaudhary | File

The film received a heartfelt response during the festival screening. One memorable comment came from an audience member who spoke about the importance of the topic and suggested making a feature film on it. This individual also took the crew's signatures, a moment the team cherished.

Reflecting on the project, Assistant Director Ashmit Chaudhary expressed, "I don't think we could have changed anything because I think if we had changed anything, I don't think we would have been where we are now."