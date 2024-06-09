From The Campus: Your Guide To St. Xavier's College Admissions Process; Key Dates, Forms, And Processes For 2024

St. Xavier's College | Image credits: Google

St. Xaviers College, Mumbai, known for its prestigious academic history and vibrant campus life, attracts thousands of students each year. With the number of courses offered, the strong alumni network, the faculty, cultural and extra-curricular activities, and of course not to forget the place where iconic music videos have been shot; this college is every students dream college.

Course offered at St. Xaviers

St. Xaviers College offers both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, some of which are BA, BSC, BCOM, BMS, and BMM in undergraduate, MA, MSC, and MCOM in postgraduate. Among the many courses offered, the Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM) program stands out as one of the most well-known and in demand courses at Xavier’s College. The admissions process at Xavier’s College is designed to be transparent and student-friendly, nonetheless some can find themselves confused over which form to fill and how to go about their admission. To briefly guide you: there are online and offline ways.

Easy steps for online enrollment

You can apply for St. Xaviers College Autonomous, Mumbai and more desired college(s) via Mumbai university. After filling this pre-enrolment form you take a printout or download the form and keep it with you for the next part the process.

Under online; visit the St. Xaviers website and look for the admission section and register as a new user by providing your basic details such as name, email ID, phone number, and creating a password. Then, fill out the application form with all the required information, including personal details, academic qualifications, and course preferences. You need to upload all the necessary documents such as your previous marksheet, identity proof and photographs. Submit the form and keep a copy of it.

Each course has their own way of processing applicants; courses like BMM and BMS will need you to give an entrance exam, whereas the other courses are usually merit based. Keep in mind there comes a certain fee that you need to pay for the entrance exam. Keep checking the merit list on the college website on the specified date. If selected, follow the further instructions for document verification and fee payment to confirm your admission.

Offline application: steps to apply

Onto Offline, you still need to follow the same procedure of filling a pre-enrolment form on Mumbai universities website and keep the form. Later, you visit the college in Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Fort and fill out the form for preferred course and attach the required documents and fill the fees. There are a few additional points that the applicants need to keep in mind; such as, keep checking the official website for any updates regarding entrance exams or merit lists coming out, note down all the dates one comes across, make sure all the documents are up to date.

As of 2024, the important dates to note down are:

BAMCJ, BCOM, BSC, BMS: 9 th may- 5 th June (Entrance-13th & 14th June)

MA – ECONOMICS, MA – PUBLIC POLICY MSc – PHYSICS – ASTROPHYSICS: 22nd May to 15th June 2024

Here are some students' experiences with their admission process:

Joel Wong, applied for St Xaviers College, said, “My name is Joel Wong, and I have applied for the Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC) course because it aligns with my interests and career aspirations. I completed the admission process online.

Despite encountering some glitches on the Mumbai University portal, I found the overall admission experience to be smooth. I did not need to call Xavier's helpline number or email them for any assistance. Since I applied online, I did not have to visit the campus in person.”

Person wishing to stay anonymous said, “I applied for the Bachelor of Arts in Psychology because I have a strong interest in the field and enjoy studying human behaviour. I chose to go through the offline admission process because I'm not very tech-savvy. Initially, I did call the Xavier's helpline number to inquire about the admission process, and they were helpful in providing the necessary information. I had to visit the campus on two separate days because there were a few documents I didn't have with me on the first visit. However, I didn't mind coming back since I loved the campus. The offline process was easy as there were people available to guide me through each step.”