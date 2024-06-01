Sophia College Hosts 2024 Convocation

Sophia College For Women | Tanvi Dalvi

Sophia College For Women, Mumbai, hosted its much-awaited convocation ceremony on Apr 27. The students of batch 2023, returned to their college an entire year after graduating to collect their degrees. Nostalgia filled the air as they reunited with their friends and teachers after a long time.

The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of a lamp, symbolising the pursuit of knowledge. Following this, the students sang their college song celebrating their graduation. It was a close-knit ceremony, attended exclusively by students, faculty and staff members, held in the Bhabha Auditorium. The convocation adhered to an Indian-formal dress code, showcasing an array of attire choices. Women elegantly donned ironed, pleated sarees and salwar suits for the occasion.

Anagha Tendulkar, the college’s principal handed out the degrees to the students.

A few of the Sophia alumni spoke to The Free Press Journal (FPJ) and shared their experiences.

Sharing her experience, Prathma Sunny said, “Convocation Day was filled with excitement and nostalgia. Meeting with my classmates, wearing the sash, and receiving chocolates and congratulations from teachers, felt wonderful. The auditorium buzzed as we listened to an inspiring keynote speech on perseverance and education. Walking across the stage to receive my diploma was a moment of immense pride for me.”

Principal of Sophia College, Anagha Tendulkar | Facebook

Emmanuelle D’souza, a double major graduate from Sophia College, shared insights into her career trajectory and the relevance of her degree to her current job. "Economics is a very practical degree, and much of the knowledge I have gained from it is what I am implementing in my current job. So, I analyse customer data and accounts from a practical standpoint. My economics degree provided a solid foundation, and everything I learned there is very relevant to my work. Additionally, my psychology degree has helped me understand people better, enabling me to empathise with them and understand their perspectives."

D’souza discussed the challenges she encountered during the year-long wait to receive her degree. "There were actually some challenges," she explains. "I had misplaced my ID card, and I couldn't locate it. I wish we had received it sooner."

"This is my advice for my juniors at Sophia," she added, "to participate in everything possible. You don’t have to get the best marks, but make sure you participate in a lot of activities because you learn a lot when you are working hands-on than when you are in the classroom."