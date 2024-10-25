 NTA To Release JEE Mains 2025 Date Sheet Soon
The calendar will also have a tentative schedule of NEET UG 2025, CUET UG and PG 2025 and UGC NET exams

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 07:27 PM IST
National Testing Agency will soon release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 date. The agency announced that the registration process for the online JEE Main 2025 application form will begin soon. The exam dates will be available on the official website- nta.ac.in. The calendar will also have a tentative schedule of NEET UG 2025, CUET UG and PG 2025 and UGC NET exams.

Previous trends

As per the previous trend, JEE Main will be conducted in two sessions - in January and April. The registration is expected to begin in December 2024, and the exam will be conducted between January and February 2025.

How to check JEE Mains exam calendar

To check the JEE Mains exam calendar, please follow the steps outlined below:

1. Navigate to the National Testing Agency (NTA) website at www.nta.ac.in or the specific JEE Mains portal.

2.Identify the section dedicated to JEE Mains, which may be labeled as "JEE (Main)" or a similar designation.

3. Review the latest notifications or announcements, as this section typically contains essential dates, including the exam calendar.

4. The exam calendar is often included within the information bulletin. It is advisable to download this document for comprehensive details.

5. Consider following NTA's official social media accounts for timely updates and announcements.

6.If you encounter difficulties in locating the information, you may reach out to NTA support for further guidance.

By adhering to these steps, you will be able to obtain the latest exam dates and related information regarding the JEE Mains examination.

