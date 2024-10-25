NEET UG 2024: MCC Initiates Stray Vacancy Round Choice Locking At mcc.nic.in

Representative Image | Representative Image

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), on Friday, October 25, launched the choice locking facility for the NEET UG stray vacancy round 2024. Candidates are required to fill in their preferred choices and finalise their selections by 8 AM on October 26. This is a crucial opportunity for medical aspirants who have not yet secured a college placement to obtain a seat in medical programs.

Eligible candidates must register and lock their choices at the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in, for this stray vacancy round. This round is expected to be the final opportunity for this year’s NEET counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions. According to the MCC, there are currently 1,184 seats available for this round.

NEET UG counselling schedule

As outlined in the NEET UG counselling schedule, the seat allotment results will be published on October 29, following the allocation process from October 26 to 28. Candidates are advised to visit their assigned colleges only after the results are declared and they have downloaded their allotment letters from the MCC website.

Steps for NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round choice-locking 2024

To complete the NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round choice-locking for 2024, follow these steps:

1. Go to mcc.nic.in to access the Medical Counselling Committee portal.

2. If you haven't registered yet, create an account. If you already have an account, log in using your credentials.

3. Once logged in, find the option for the stray vacancy round choice-locking.

4. Select your preferred colleges and courses. Arrange your choices in the order of preference.

5. Double-check the choices you’ve entered to ensure they are accurate and in the desired order.

6. After reviewing, click the option to lock your choices. Make sure to confirm your selection.

7. It’s advisable to download or take a screenshot of your locked choices for future reference.

8. Wait for the seat allotment results, which will be announced on the specified date.