 MCC Announces Changes to NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round: Eligibility Criteria Updated
Candidates without seats in the All India or State Quota can participate, while those who did not join their Round 3 seats are barred. Additionally, security deposits will be forfeited for those who do not join assigned seats.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Unsplash

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the eligibility rules for who can join the stray vacancy round and who can not. They have also added an extra seat for this round.

In an official notice, the MCC stated: “As per the court's order from the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala in case W.P No. 36967 of 2024 (Namitha C. N vs Medical Counselling Committee & Ors.), one seat at Sri Lakshmi Narayan Institute of Medical Science in Puducherry is now included in the Stray Vacancy Round of NEET UG Counselling 2024.”

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who do not have a seat in either the All India Quota or State Quota can join the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates who did not join the seats given to them in Round 3 cannot participate in the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates marked ‘Not Reported’ in Round 3 can join the Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates who accepted State quota seats in earlier rounds cannot participate in the Stray Vacancy Round.

Revised Eligibility Official Notice

Important Notice

The official notice also states, “If candidates do not join their assigned seat in the Stray Vacancy Round, they will lose their security deposit and will be banned from taking the NEET exam next year. The list of candidates who joined in Round 3 will be shared with state counselling authorities, and these candidates will not be able to take part in state quota counselling.”

article-image

NEET candidates are encouraged to contact their State Counselling Authorities for more information about state quota seats. For further details, please visit the official website.

