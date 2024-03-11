From The Campus: Sophia College Unveils Memory Wall, Preserving 80 Years Of History

Memory Wall, Sophia College | File

Sophia College for Women, Grant Road, recently celebrated a significant milestone by unveiling the Memory Wall, a beautiful display capturing the history of the college.

The Memory Wall at Sophia College narrates its history. From commemorating the first Independence Day to rejoicing in 75 years of excellence, the Memory Wall is filled with memories for students and staff to hold dear. Covering more than 80 years, it encapsulates the entirety of this journey. As you stroll past, you witness the faces and moments that have shaped Sophia College into its present form.

In an exclusive interview, The Free Press Journal spoke with Dr. Rashna Poncha, the Vice Principal of Sophia College, and a key figure in its creation, to understand the history and inspiration behind the Memory Wall.

Excerpts From The Interview

FPJ: What inspired the creation of the memory wall?

Poncha: It all started in 1991. Sr. Anila Verghese, the former principal, initiated an exhibition for the 50th anniversary. For the 60th year, we revisited the idea, and at that time, it took the form of a printed publication. In 2017, for the 75th anniversary, a book was published.

FPJ: What is the purpose of the creation of the Memory Wall?

Poncha: The Memory Wall was conceived to make this history accessible to everyone. Although the book was available in the library, many students were unaware of it. So, the idea of the Memory Wall had been in planning for many years.

FPJ: How do you envision it impacting students and staff?

Poncha: We recognize that some students may not take the time to explore the history of Sophia College. The Memory Wall, though, changes that dynamic. Seeing it every day imparts a profound sense of belonging to the students, making them feel intricately connected to the journey. This sense of connection is precisely what we aimed to achieve.

FPJ: When was the concept of memory first envisioned and how much time did it take to compile all the pictures?

Poncha: The planning and envisioning of the Memory Wall began several years ago, and the compilation of all the photographs took approximately six months.

FPJ: As an alumna of Sophia College, how does it feel personally to witness the establishment of the memory wall, reflecting your own experiences here?

Poncha: At this point, my perspective may be biased. You're not just speaking with me as an alumna of the college, but also in my capacity as the person responsible for it. I am not only thrilled that it has come to fruition but even more so because it has materialized exactly where I envisioned it. The question of where to establish the Memory Wall has been a lengthy and deliberative discussion. I am genuinely thrilled.

FPJ: How can students contribute to the memory wall and enhance their engagement with college history?

Poncha: Students should actively participate in all aspects of college life, both inside and outside the classrooms. Even if they don't see the full impact now, in the future, they'll realize how valuable this engagement was. Sometimes, personal growth is more noticeable when seen through others' eyes. Getting involved not only makes their current learning experience better but also prepares them for tackling challenges later in life.