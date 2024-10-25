ICSI CSEET Announce Change Request Dates For December 2024 Exam

Representative Image | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is now accepting applications for various changes related to examinations. Candidates can request modifications to their examination center, adjust the combination of modules, change the medium of examination, alter optional subjects, cancel exemption requests, and re-submit documentation for exemption based on higher qualifications.

Deadline

Eligible individuals can submit these requests through the official website, www.icsi.edu, until November 20 at 4:00 PM. However, the official notification states, “Requests for addition or deletion of modules, as well as requests for changing the examination center within the same city (where multiple centers are available), are not permitted.” For further information, candidates are advised to consult the official notification.

How to apply for a change request?

To apply for a change request with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), follow these steps:

1. Go to smash.icsi.edu

2. Click on the "Login" option and enter your credentials to access your account.

3. Find the change request section; look for the relevant section related to examination changes.

4. Choose the specific change you wish to apply for, Choose the specific change you wish to request, such as

Change in examination center

Changes in module combinations

Change in medium of examination

Change in optional subjects

Cancellation of exemption requests

Re-submission of documents for exemption

5. Complete the application form by filling out the required details accurately.

6. Upload any supporting documents, if needed.

7. Double-check your information before submitting the request.

8. After submission, you will receive a confirmation notification, which you should keep for reference.

Ensure you complete this process before the deadline of November 20 at 4:00 PM.