 TGBIE Inter 1st Year Admissions 2025: Last Date Extended To August 31; Details Here
The last date for admissions to first-year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2025-26 has been extended by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE). Now, aspirants can submit their online application form till August 31, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
TGBIE Inter 1st Year Admissions 2025 | acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in

TGBIE Inter 1st year Admissions 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) decided to extend the last date for admissions to first-year Intermediate courses for the academic year 2025-26 to August 31, 2025. The board makes it plain that no additional extensions will be granted beyond this date.

The board has also urged students and parents to ensure that admissions are only taken at associated junior colleges. The official TGBIE websites, acadtgbie.cgg.gov.in and tgbie.cgg.gov.in, provide a list of approved institutions.

TGBIE has issued an official notification instructing the principals of all Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided, Co-operative, Telangana Residential, Social Welfare Residential, Tribal Welfare Residential, Model, KGBV, TGMRJC, BC Welfare, Incentive Junior Colleges, and Composite Degree Colleges providing the two-year Intermediate program to finish the application procedure within the revised timeline.

Telangana 1st Year Admission 2025: Documents required

To make sure a smooth admissions procedure, submit the following documents in advance:

1. Original and photocopy of SSC Marks Memo

2. Transfer Certificate (TC) from previous school

3. Bonafide Certificate (if applicable)

4. Caste Certificate (for reserved categories to avail benefits)

5. Aadhaar Card or another valid ID proof

6. Recent passport-sized photographs (4–6 copies)

7. Domicile/Residence Certificate (if required by certain institutions)

8. Migration Certificate (essential for students moving from other states or education boards)

Note: According to TGBIE, this extension has been offered to ensure that no eligible student is denied the chance to continue higher education.

TGBIE Inter 1st Year Admissions 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana State Board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, candidates need to register using the SSC hall ticket number and personal details.

Step 3: Now, aspirants need to enter the details such as personal, academic, and contact information.

Step 4: Candidates need to select their preferred course stream and junior colleges.

Step 5: After this, upload the copies of the necessary documents, make the payment and then review it carefully.

Step 6: Submit the form and download it.

Step 7: Take a printout of the same for further reference.

