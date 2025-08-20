IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 Out At afcat.cdac.in; Here's How To Download

IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 | afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force has issued the IAF AFCAT Hall Tickets 2025. Aspirants for the Air Force Common Admission Test can obtain their admit cards via the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in. To access their admit cards, aspirants must first log in using their registered email and password.

How to download the IAF AFCAT Hall Tickets 2025?

Aspirants can download their AFCAT hall tickets by following the methods outlined below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in.

Step 2: Click on the IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2025 download link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter their login credentials and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the IAF AFCAT admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to access the admit cards

Aspirants can check their details, such as name, date of birth, gender, Aadhaar number, photograph, and signature. Applicants should also read the whole guidelines provided on their admit card.

Note: Aspirants must bring a printed copy of their admit card along with other required papers.

IAF AFCAT 2025: Exam Details

The written examination is slated to take place from August 23 to August 25, 2025. There will be two shifts for the exam: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and another from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

IAF AFCAT 2025: Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions on the two-hour test. 300 is the highest possible score. Furthermore, the online examination will comprise objective-type questions and will be conducted entirely in English.

IAF AFCAT 2025: Pre-exam verification

Once the pre-exam verification procedure begins, no applicants will be allowed to enter the exam centre under any circumstances. The pre-exam verification procedure will commence at 08:00 hrs for shift I and 13:00 hrs for shift II.