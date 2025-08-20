Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation & Recounting Results 2025 To Be Out Today; Details Here

Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation & Recounting Results 2025 | Canva

The recounting and revaluation scores of the second-year June-July supplementary examinations 2025 will be out today, August 20, 2025, by the Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE TN). Once released, candidates can check their results on the official DGE TN website at dge.tn.gov.in.

TNDGE HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation & Recounting Results 2025: How to check?

To view the scores, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “TDGE - HSE II YEAR - JUNE/JULY 2025 SUPPLEMENTARY EXAMINATION - Revaluation / Retotal - Result” link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants must enter their login details, such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details and then view the result carefully.

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a printout of the same for future reference.

TNDGE HSE +2 Supplementary Revaluation & Recounting Results 2025: List of applicants

The list of applicants whose scores have been altered after submitting applications for re-totaling and revaluation of the higher secondary second-year June/July 2025 exams will be made available on the official website.

Only applicants whose results have changed can obtain an updated statement of marks by providing their registration number and date of birth on the website.

Important: Those whose names are not on this list will have their score unchanged.

The DGE TN also indicated that the date for issuing actual certificates to applicants who took the second year of the higher secondary general exam will be announced later.

DGE Tamil Nadu HSE or +2 result 2025

This year, the DGE Tamil Nadu released the HSE or +2 supplemental exam results in July. The regular HSE +2 results were announced in May 2025. The overall pass rate for the TNDGE HSE +2 examination was 95.03%.