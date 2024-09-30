 Mumbai University Extends Admission Deadline For Distance & Online Courses; New Dates Inside!
Mumbai University's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) has extended the admission deadline for undergraduate and postgraduate courses until October 15, 2024.

Krisha Bhatt | Monday, September 30, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The admissions process for several degree and postgraduate degrees has been extended by Mumbai University's Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). As per the updated timetable, online applications for all of these courses will now be accepted by the university till October 15, 2024.

Also, distance and online education systems are suitable options for students who have not been admitted to regular college.

Applications Websites

First-year Postgraduate Admission: mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

First and Second-year M.A. Admissions: idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

First, Second, and Third-year Undergraduate Admissions: idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Check List of Courses Below

M.Com. Courses

Accounts

Management

M.Sc. Courses

M.S. C. (Mathematics)

M. S. C. (Information Technology)

M. S. C. (Computer Science)

First Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

First and Second Year Postgraduate Courses

M.A. History

M.A. Sociology

M.A. Economics

M.A. Political Science

M.A. Marathi

M.A. Hindi

M.A. English

M.A. Geography

M.A. Psychology

M.A. Communication and Journalism

M.A. Public Relations

First, Second, and Third Year Degree Courses

B.A.

B.Com.

B.Com. (Accounts and Finance)

B.Sc. (Information Technology)

B.Sc. (Computer Science)

How To Apply?

1. Go to the platform or website where you wish to register.
2. Press the "Sign up" or "Register" button.
3. Type in your phone number or email address.
4. Select a password and username.
5. Enter the necessary data, including name, address, and birthdate.
6. Use the code that was supplied to you to confirm your email address or mobile number.
7. Go over the terms and conditions and sign off.
8. Press the "Register" or "Submit" button.
9. Click the link that was delivered to your email or mobile number to activate your account.
10. Create your profile and, if necessary, security questions.

CDOE has regional centers at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi, where admission guidance and study materials are distributed. In the near future, a divisional center will also be started at Palghar.

