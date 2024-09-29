 Mumbai University Revamps UG & PG Programs To Align With NEP 2020
Mumbai University Revamps UG & PG Programs To Align With NEP 2020

This academic year, new three- and four-year degrees launched in non-autonomous colleges are in lines with NEP, with workshops held for faculty training in various subjects.

Krisha BhattUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has restructured its undergraduate and graduate programmes across all faculties in line with the National Education Policy.

As of this academic year, three- and four-year degree programmes have begun in non-autonomous colleges. The university has organised workshops in various areas to train subject instructors for this transition. Each instructor is receiving guidance and training in six different areas, along with support for evaluation and examination based on the syllabus developed by the relevant institution.

The University of Mumbai, in collaboration with the University Grants Commission-Malviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (UGC-MMTTC), has organised workshops in various areas.

On 27 September, training was held for the Faculty of Humanities at Joshi Baedekar College and for the Faculty of Commerce at Baedekar Institute of Management. On 28 September, workshops took place at Sathe College (Faculty of Science) and Dahanukar College (Commerce Faculty). Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rabindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Dean Prof. Kavita Laghate, Associate Director Dr. Kishori Bhagat, and Prof. Suchitra Naik are leading these workshops, with guidance from study board coordinators, including Muralidhar Kurhade. The focus is on outcome-based learning for testing and assessment.

article-image

Further training is planned for 30 September at Hegshetye College in Ratnagiri for teachers in Science, Humanities, and Commerce. Additional sessions will be held at Gogte Joglekar College (Humanities and Science) on 1 October and at Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil College in Vashi on 3 October. Dr. Ajay Bhamre stated that during this training, teachers can ask questions about their courses. Feedback from these sessions is being recorded to help plan for the next academic year, 2025-26.

