Mumbai: Students seek reschedule as Law CET, BPharm exam clash

Mumbai: Pharmacy students at the University of Mumbai (MU) who are aspiring to study law are in a fix as the state's Common Entrance Test (CET) for 3-year LLB course and an eighth semester Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) paper have been scheduled on the same day.

The first paper of the BPharm exam, Biostatistics and Research Methodology, slated for May 2, is set to overlap with the LLB CET, which will be held on May 2 and 3. While the CET Cell is yet to issue a hall ticket and assign exam dates, the clash has led to anxiety among aspirants, who are asking the university to move the Pharmacy paper to a later date so that they don't miss either of the exams.

Rushikesh Munde, a student at Govindrao Nikam College of Pharmacy, at Sawarde in Ratnagiri, and a law aspirant, said that he and several of his colleagues that are taking law CET are in a state of confusion. "I have applied for Ratnagiri, Mumbai or Aurangabad to be the exam centre for LLB CET. There's a possibility of both papers being held on the same date. And even if I am assigned May 3, I may not be able to take the BPharm paper just a day before," he said.

While Law CET's dates were declared on March 2, MU issued the BPharm timetable later on April 18. Munde has sent a request to the university through his college seeking a change in the timetable but is yet to receive a response.

The Nationalist Youth Congress (NYC), the youth wing of NCP, is also demanding that the Pharmacy paper be postponed. "Both the tests are important, as far as the students' career is concerned. They are very stressed due to this situation," said Amol Matele, NYC President.

