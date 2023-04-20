MAH MBA CET 2023: Over 13,000 students to take retest due to technical glitch

Maharashtra's Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducted MBA CET on March 25 - 26 | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: As many as 13,271 out of 1.14 lakh students who took the state's common entrance test for MBA/MMS will have to appear for the exam again, as the test was marred by technical glitches.

A probe by the state CET Cell determined that 10,330 students got allotted 180 minutes, instead of 150 minutes, due to a snafu in the timer. All these students will have to mandatorily take the retest, which will be held on May 6. Another 2941 candidates who faced other technical issues during the exam have also signed up for the retest.

Several MBA aspirants taking the entrance test, which was conducted in four sessions on March 25 and 26 at 184 centres in the state and 11 centres outside the state, have complained about various issues. Some candidates claimed that their test stopped mid-way due to a server breakdown, and others found the timer that keeps track of time during the CET to be faulty. As a result, some students got less than 150 minutes while some got up to 180 minutes.

Following the fiasco, the CET Cell conducted an inquiry and decided to repeat the exam for the affected students. While those who got more than the allotted time will have to compulsorily appear for the retest, other students who were hit by the snag were given an option to register for it.