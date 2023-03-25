Technical glitches hurt MBA CET 2023 candidates in Pune

Students have filed written complaint to MH CET Cell, Mumbai. | Representative image

Maharashtra: Technical glitches had marred the first session of MAH-MBA/MMS Common Entrance Test 2023 that was held today on 25th March from 9 AM to 11.30 AM at various exam centres across Maharashtra.

The anxious candidates alleged that they faced technical glitches while attempting the exam, and have demanded a reschedule of the exams with a written complaint that students have submitted to MH CET Cell, Mumbai.

Few students spoke to FJP to narrate their ordeal.

Advocate Aniket Balkrishna Pawar, one of MBA CET aspirant who appeared the exam alleged that "Server was crashed and computers went blank within the 45 minutes of exams being commenced. Invigilators stated that it must be due to lunch hour, and assured us that we'll get enough time to complete as soon the glitch gets fixed"

"Server was restored after an hour, but the exams in few devices got ended within the next 5-10 minutes and few got an extra 30-35 minutes. I could attend only 39 questions out of 200 due to the glitch. We demand authorities to reschedule the exams “he added.

Another student who wish to remain anonyms alleged that “These are very fast paced exams and every minute counts for us. After servers went down, some lost almost 30-35 minutes while some students got extra 30 minutes which is really unfair to everyone”.

“There was a lot of chaos as we approached the IT departments in college as they weren’t doing anything about it. Later we students came to an understanding and filed a written complaint with all the names, roll numbers, signatures of CET representatives and college authorities and submitted it to MH CET Cell, Mumbai. We are ready to take our exams again due to the unfair incident that happened today” she added.

A Statement from CET Cell stated “The first session of MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 20203 was conducted on March 25 from 9 AM to 11.30 AM at 191 centres. While the test was completed at all the centres, there was a delay at some centres due to technical glitches that appeared at the eleventh hour. CET Cell has ensured that no candidate will be deprived from appearing for the exam.”

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test or MAH CET is a management entrance test conducted in an online mode for 2.5 hours. It was scheduled to be conducted on 25 and 26 March 2023, in 2 slots. Officially known as MAH MBA/MMS-CET, the exam is conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, for admission to MBA courses in various institutes in the state of Maharashtra.