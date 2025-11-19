Government Introduces ‘Yuva AI For All’ Course To Help Students Learn AI Basics For Free; Here's How To Register

Government Introduces Free AI Programme to Equip Students with Future-Ready Skills | Image: Canva

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has rolled out a major nationwide initiative under the IndiaAI mission, a free foundational Artificial Intelligence (AI) course aimed at equipping young Indians and citizens across all age groups with essential AI skills.

The newly launched ‘Yuva AI for All’ programme is a 4.5-hour, self-paced course designed to simplify Artificial Intelligence for beginners. With relatable Indian examples and practical demonstrations, the government aspires to explain the basic concepts of AI in an understandable manner to students, professionals, and first-time learners.

Free Access on Major Learning Platforms

The course is free and available on FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi, and other select ed-tech platforms. Upon completion, learners will gain an official Government of India certificate that enhances their digital skill profile.

Government of India launches ‘YUVA AI for ALL’ - a free national course to help everyone understand Artificial Intelligence



💠A short, simple, practical and free course to make AI accessible for everyone



💠The initiative aims to empower 1 crore (10 million) citizens with… — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 18, 2025

What the Course Covers

According to the press release, it comprises six interactive modules that will enable learners to:

-Understand what AI is and how it works

-Investigate how AI is changing education, creativity, and workways

-Learn safe and responsible use of AI tools.

-Study Indian AI success stories and real-world applications

-Discover emerging AI opportunities and future career paths

Why the Initiative Matters

This programme is designed to be open to all, with no cost, and structured for flexible learning. It supports India's mission to build an AI-ready population, promoting ethical and inclusive AI adoption across the country.

MeitY aims to train one crore Indians in foundational AI skills through this initiative, bridging the digital divide and making the workforce of the country future-ready with AI. Schools, colleges, and organisations have been invited to partner with IndiaAI to widen the reach of the programme further.

Developed by an Indian AI Expert

The course has been developed by renowned AI expert Jaspreet Bindra, Founder of AI & Beyond and Tech Whisperer Ltd. In his approach, he amalgamates global AI understanding with India-specific insights to make sure the content is relevant, responsible, and inclusive.

How to Register

Step 1: Access the course on FutureSkills Prime, iGOT Karmayogi, or any other ed-tech platforms listed.

Step 2: Find the course page using a search bar on the platform.

Step 3: Create a new account or sign in using your existing credentials on the platform.

Step 4: Finally, open the course page and tap the enroll/start button to add it to your dashboard.

Step 4: Begin learning at your own pace and complete all the modules to get the Government of India certificate.